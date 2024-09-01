iA Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 31,359 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 268,241 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 31,359 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 1.5% of iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $135,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 19,520 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,842,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.8% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 925,333 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $466,571,000 after buying an additional 16,577 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,112,000. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 37,852 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $19,086,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 55,469 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,968,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 7,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.36, for a total transaction of $4,117,971.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,643,622.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 33,018 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.94, for a total transaction of $17,101,342.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 7,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.36, for a total value of $4,117,971.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 531,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,643,622.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 388,078 shares of company stock worth $200,792,168 over the last three months. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ META opened at $521.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $504.85 and its 200 day moving average is $492.97. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.40 and a fifty-two week high of $544.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $39.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 34.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on META shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $480.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $574.41.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

