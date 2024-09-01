iA Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 72,216 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 72,216 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $363,000. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 9,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,680,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,514,000 after buying an additional 604,991 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 197.3% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 46,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 30,734 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 224,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,521,000 after buying an additional 127,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

NYSE BMY opened at $49.95 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $39.35 and a one year high of $63.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.17 and a 200 day moving average of $46.59. The company has a market capitalization of $101.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.11, a PEG ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

