iA Global Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CP. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter valued at $32,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.56.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

NYSE CP opened at $82.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52-week low of $68.92 and a 52-week high of $91.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.58. The firm has a market cap of $77.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.31. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.1373 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

