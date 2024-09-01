iA Global Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF worth $3,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAXJ. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,369,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $8,422,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,999,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 50,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after buying an additional 12,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 21,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 8,855 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF stock opened at $73.01 on Friday. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a one year low of $60.92 and a one year high of $75.60. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.11.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.2654 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

