Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Insider Buys $132,150.00 in Stock

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) insider William C. Martin bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.81 per share, with a total value of $132,150.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,364,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,019,174.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Get Immersion alerts:

Immersion Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IMMR opened at $9.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.50. Immersion Co. has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $13.94.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The software maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $99.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 million. Immersion had a net margin of 40.62% and a return on equity of 27.05%. On average, equities analysts predict that Immersion Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Immersion Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Immersion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.14%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IMMR shares. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on Immersion from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IMMR

Institutional Trading of Immersion

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMMR. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immersion in the second quarter valued at about $3,375,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Immersion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,285,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immersion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,571,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Immersion by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 498,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after buying an additional 150,513 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Immersion by 151.3% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 209,675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 126,247 shares during the last quarter. 60.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immersion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, design, development, and licensing of haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.