Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Sold by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IIPR. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2,085.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 251.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

IIPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.33.

IIPR stock opened at $124.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.17. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.08 and a 12 month high of $127.36. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 18.06 and a quick ratio of 18.06.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.64). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 52.73% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $79.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.82. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

