Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Senior Officer David Giraud Purchases 19,700 Shares

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer David Giraud purchased 19,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,354.80.

On Monday, August 26th, David Giraud bought 13,500 shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,250.60.

TSE:INO.UN opened at C$1.08 on Friday. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$0.69 and a 1 year high of C$3.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.22, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of C$35.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.79.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

