Insider Buying: Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Insider Purchases $213,350.00 in Stock

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) insider Global Gp Llc purchased 5,000 shares of Global Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.67 per share, with a total value of $213,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 201,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,605,728.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Thursday, August 29th, Global Gp Llc bought 7,500 shares of Global Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.08 per share, for a total transaction of $338,100.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Global Gp Llc purchased 2,400 shares of Global Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.88 per share, for a total transaction of $100,512.00.

On Thursday, August 15th, Global Gp Llc acquired 1,300 shares of Global Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.49 per share, with a total value of $52,637.00.

On Thursday, June 20th, Global Gp Llc bought 10,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.68 per share, for a total transaction of $456,800.00.

On Monday, June 17th, Global Gp Llc purchased 10,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.37 per share, with a total value of $473,700.00.

On Monday, June 10th, Global Gp Llc bought 10,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.23 per share, for a total transaction of $502,300.00.

Shares of Global Partners stock opened at $45.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Global Partners LP has a 12-month low of $27.07 and a 12-month high of $50.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.22 and its 200-day moving average is $44.88.

Global Partners ( NYSE:GLP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.40). Global Partners had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Global Partners LP will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. This is a boost from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. Global Partners’s payout ratio is presently 107.06%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Global Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLP. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Partners during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Global Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Spinnaker Trust purchased a new position in Global Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Albert D Mason Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. 38.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations, and Commercial.

