Insider Buying: Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Senior Officer Acquires 13,000 Shares of Stock

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Christine Ezinga acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.99 per share, with a total value of C$51,870.00.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Christine Ezinga purchased 8,000 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,367.20.

On Thursday, June 6th, Christine Ezinga acquired 15,570 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.58 per share, with a total value of C$55,740.60.

TSE TVE opened at C$3.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.72. Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd has a 12-month low of C$2.76 and a 12-month high of C$4.34.

Tamarack Valley Energy ( TSE:TVE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tamarack Valley Energy had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of C$382.98 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd will post 0.1298234 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.22%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Desjardins set a C$5.00 target price on Tamarack Valley Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Cormark increased their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.00.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

