Insider Buying: Urbana Co. (TSE:URB) Director Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Urbana Co. (TSE:URB – Get Free Report) Director Brendan T.N. Caldwell acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.05 per share, with a total value of C$50,500.00.

Urbana Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of TSE:URB opened at C$5.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.70. Urbana Co. has a 12 month low of C$4.13 and a 12 month high of C$6.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.35.

Urbana (TSE:URB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C($4.44) million for the quarter. Urbana had a net margin of 78.31% and a return on equity of 28.02%.

Urbana Company Profile

Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.

