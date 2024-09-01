Insider Selling: ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Director Sells 500 Shares of Stock

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Free Report) Director Adam M. Beattie sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.89, for a total value of C$22,445.00.

Shares of TSE:ACO.X opened at C$45.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.63. The firm has a market cap of C$4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.73. ATCO Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$32.90 and a 12 month high of C$45.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$41.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$39.49.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACO.X. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of ATCO from C$50.00 to C$50.50 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ATCO from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on ATCO from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on ATCO from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$47.75.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy, logistics and transportation, water, food and agriculture, real estate, and shelter services in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company engages in the electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international electricity operations; energy storage, electricity generation, industrial water solutions, and clean fuels; and electricity and natural gas retail sales, and whole-home solutions.

