Insider Selling: AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Insider Sells $143,863.44 in Stock

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) insider Joel Wilhite sold 18,028 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $143,863.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 419,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,695.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Joel Wilhite also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 23rd, Joel Wilhite sold 47,308 shares of AvidXchange stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $383,194.80.

AvidXchange Stock Down 1.0 %

AVDX opened at $8.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $13.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AvidXchange ( NASDAQ:AVDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. AvidXchange had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $105.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. AvidXchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVDX. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in AvidXchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AvidXchange by 96.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvidXchange during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in AvidXchange in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management purchased a new position in AvidXchange in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on AvidXchange from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $11.50 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

About AvidXchange

(Get Free Report)

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

