Insider Selling: Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) CEO Sells $21,513.70 in Stock

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) CEO David A. Morken sold 1,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total value of $21,513.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,088.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Bandwidth Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Bandwidth stock opened at $17.16 on Friday. Bandwidth Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.34 and a fifty-two week high of $25.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $463.46 million, a P/E ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.24.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Bandwidth’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 4.6% during the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Bandwidth by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Bandwidth by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 50,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BAND. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bandwidth from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Bandwidth from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BAND

About Bandwidth

(Get Free Report)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.