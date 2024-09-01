Insider Selling: Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) SVP Sells $196,803.60 in Stock

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 3,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $196,803.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,076,463.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:EVRG opened at $59.14 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $61.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evergy

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.6425 dividend. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.17%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,046,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,253,000 after acquiring an additional 288,913 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Evergy by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,683,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,374 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Evergy by 1,038.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,612,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294,967 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Evergy by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,490,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,901,000 after purchasing an additional 552,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,686,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,787,000 after buying an additional 134,236 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Evergy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Evergy

Evergy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.