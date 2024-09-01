Insider Selling: HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Director Sells $39,942.00 in Stock

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $39,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,960.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $29.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $883.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.07, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.38. HealthStream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.47 and a 12-month high of $31.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.56 and its 200 day moving average is $27.30.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $71.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 6.26%. HealthStream’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. HealthStream’s payout ratio is 18.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSTM. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in HealthStream in the fourth quarter worth $324,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in HealthStream by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in HealthStream by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in HealthStream in the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in HealthStream by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HSTM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on HealthStream from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company's solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

