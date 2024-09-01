Insider Selling: Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) CEO Sells $143,682.84 in Stock

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.11, for a total value of $143,682.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,572,004.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Hovnanian Enterprises Stock Performance
Hovnanian Enterprises stock opened at $216.23 on Friday. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.22 and a fifty-two week high of $240.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $180.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.35.
Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The construction company reported $9.75 earnings per share for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 54.85%. The firm had revenue of $722.70 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.38 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. will post 27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
HOV has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.
Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.
