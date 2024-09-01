Insider Selling: Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) EVP Sells 188 Shares of Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.21, for a total value of $90,655.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,048.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Monday, August 26th, Robert Desantis sold 396 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.88, for a total transaction of $192,804.48.

On Monday, August 12th, Robert Desantis sold 240 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.76, for a total transaction of $111,542.40.

On Friday, July 26th, Robert Desantis sold 1,413 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total transaction of $619,741.80.

On Monday, July 29th, Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.60, for a total transaction of $167,921.60.

On Monday, June 10th, Robert Desantis sold 239 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total value of $99,567.40.

Shares of ISRG opened at $492.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $175.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.92, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $454.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $414.46. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $254.85 and a 52-week high of $493.97.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC now owns 697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.3% during the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.9% in the second quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.7% in the second quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on ISRG shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $487.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.45.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

