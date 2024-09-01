Insider Selling: PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) Senior Officer Sells 4,900 Shares of Stock

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Michael Leslie Buker sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.03, for a total value of C$49,147.00.

Get PHX Energy Services alerts:

PHX Energy Services Price Performance

Shares of PHX opened at C$9.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$460.18 million, a PE ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.51. PHX Energy Services Corp. has a 12-month low of C$7.00 and a 12-month high of C$10.70.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$154.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$149.00 million. PHX Energy Services had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 13.50%. Analysts anticipate that PHX Energy Services Corp. will post 0.957346 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PHX Energy Services Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.09%. PHX Energy Services’s payout ratio is 43.72%.

Separately, ATB Capital upped their target price on PHX Energy Services from C$11.75 to C$12.25 in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PHX Energy Services

PHX Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling services, rents performance drilling motors, and sells motor equipment and parts to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, the United States, Albania, the Middle East regions, and internationally. It offers Atlas motors; Velocity Real-Time Systems that provide downhole guidance systems; Echo system; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; performance drilling motors; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, a MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.