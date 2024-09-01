Insider Selling: PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) Senior Officer Sells 4,900 Shares of Stock

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Michael Leslie Buker sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.03, for a total value of C$49,147.00.
Shares of PHX opened at C$9.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$460.18 million, a PE ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.51. PHX Energy Services Corp. has a 12-month low of C$7.00 and a 12-month high of C$10.70.
PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$154.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$149.00 million. PHX Energy Services had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 13.50%. Analysts anticipate that PHX Energy Services Corp. will post 0.957346 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, ATB Capital upped their target price on PHX Energy Services from C$11.75 to C$12.25 in a report on Thursday, August 8th.
PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling services, rents performance drilling motors, and sells motor equipment and parts to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, the United States, Albania, the Middle East regions, and internationally. It offers Atlas motors; Velocity Real-Time Systems that provide downhole guidance systems; Echo system; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; performance drilling motors; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, a MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.
