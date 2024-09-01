Insider Selling: Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) VP Sells $57,074.58 in Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) VP Dave Bottoms sold 5,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $57,074.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,074.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Dave Bottoms also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 19th, Dave Bottoms sold 1,433 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $13,828.45.

On Tuesday, June 18th, Dave Bottoms sold 5,684 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $58,090.48.

Upwork Trading Up 0.3 %

Upwork stock opened at $9.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 1.57. Upwork Inc. has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $16.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $193.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.05 million. Upwork had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UPWK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Upwork from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Upwork from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Upwork from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Upwork from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Upwork in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upwork

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Upwork by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,996,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,115,000 after purchasing an additional 770,088 shares during the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Upwork by 32.9% in the second quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 3,320,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,700,000 after purchasing an additional 822,518 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Upwork by 239.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,252,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,693 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Upwork by 27.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,806,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,424,000 after purchasing an additional 389,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Upwork by 71.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,635,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,572,000 after purchasing an additional 679,028 shares during the last quarter. 77.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company’s work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

