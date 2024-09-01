Insider Selling: Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Senior Officer Sells C$66,850.00 in Stock

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Frederic Mercier-Langevin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.37, for a total value of C$66,850.00.
Frederic Mercier-Langevin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 23rd, Frederic Mercier-Langevin sold 5,000 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.46, for a total value of C$67,300.00.
Wesdome Gold Mines Trading Down 3.7 %
Shares of WDO stock opened at C$12.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.21. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$6.84 and a 1 year high of C$14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.37.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. mines, develops, and explores for gold and silver deposits in Canada. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.
