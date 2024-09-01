Insider Selling: Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Senior Officer Sells C$66,850.00 in Stock

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Frederic Mercier-Langevin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.37, for a total value of C$66,850.00.

Frederic Mercier-Langevin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 23rd, Frederic Mercier-Langevin sold 5,000 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.46, for a total value of C$67,300.00.

Wesdome Gold Mines Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of WDO stock opened at C$12.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.21. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$6.84 and a 1 year high of C$14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$11.75 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$17.25 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Eight Capital upped their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.38.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. mines, develops, and explores for gold and silver deposits in Canada. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

