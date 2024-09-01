Insider Selling: Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) President Sells $139,073.76 in Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) President Brian Richard Hole sold 1,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.84, for a total value of $139,073.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 99,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,540,288.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Brian Richard Hole also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 30th, Brian Richard Hole sold 1,187 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.17, for a total value of $126,023.79.

On Monday, July 1st, Brian Richard Hole sold 293 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total value of $20,439.68.

On Thursday, June 27th, Brian Richard Hole sold 6,147 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total value of $412,402.23.

Willis Lease Finance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WLFC opened at $108.19 on Friday. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 1 year low of $39.50 and a 1 year high of $114.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.38.

Willis Lease Finance Announces Dividend

Willis Lease Finance ( NASDAQ:WLFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $6.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $151.12 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Willis Lease Finance’s payout ratio is 11.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willis Lease Finance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Willis Lease Finance by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the second quarter worth $27,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 14.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Willis Lease Finance

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

Featured Articles

