Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Insmed were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INSM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,509,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $393,636,000 after acquiring an additional 383,714 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Insmed in the first quarter valued at about $43,973,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Insmed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,029,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,439,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,048,000 after buying an additional 79,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 325.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,211,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,870,000 after buying an additional 927,040 shares in the last quarter.

INSM opened at $76.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.31. Insmed Incorporated has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $80.53.

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $90.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.95 million. Insmed’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.78) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INSM. Mizuho upped their price objective on Insmed from $36.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Insmed from $40.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insmed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.19.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

