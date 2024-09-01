Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,423 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 92,350 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,424,202,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 543.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,384,507 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,878,572,000 after purchasing an additional 31,575,084 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 112,093,582 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,951,174,000 after purchasing an additional 15,475,631 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Intel by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,556,234 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $952,139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 385,787,907 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $19,385,842,000 after buying an additional 4,678,169 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 12,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,576. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America downgraded Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Hsbc Global Res lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.04.

Intel Trading Up 9.5 %

Shares of INTC stock opened at $22.04 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $18.84 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

