International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 143,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 18,127 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 11,343 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 98,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 51,187 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 52,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 4,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,748,000.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of HR stock opened at $17.80 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $18.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.64.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.77). Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The business had revenue of $316.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -93.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HR shares. Wedbush raised their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Healthcare Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.39 per share, with a total value of $156,510.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,962.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

Further Reading

