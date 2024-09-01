International Assets Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,085 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $994,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 58,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth $222,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 13,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $113.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $72.85 and a 1 year high of $113.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 35.19% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACGL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 11,460 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $1,174,191.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,723,476.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

