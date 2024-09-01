International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at $380,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 126,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,204,000 after purchasing an additional 28,114 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Angela Strzelecki sold 2,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total value of $247,568.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,840.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IFF shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.80.

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $103.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of -10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.61 and a 200-day moving average of $91.06. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.28 and a 52-week high of $104.17.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently -16.38%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

