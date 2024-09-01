Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

INTU has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Intuit from $690.00 to $795.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Susquehanna reissued a positive rating and set a $757.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $760.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $745.00 to $740.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $716.35.

Intuit Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $630.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $176.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.14, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Intuit has a 12 month low of $473.56 and a 12 month high of $676.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $640.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $633.52.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuit will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.21%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.00, for a total transaction of $628,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.00, for a total transaction of $628,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.75, for a total transaction of $42,581,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,626,721 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,320,847.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,367 shares of company stock valued at $60,118,991 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the second quarter worth $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 79.2% in the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

