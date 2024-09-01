Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,313 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $1,313,238,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $374,390,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 111.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,285,565 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $513,056,000 after acquiring an additional 678,375 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,301,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $439,106,000 after buying an additional 516,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,868,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,319,358,000 after purchasing an additional 493,126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 2,496 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.89, for a total value of $1,005,613.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 2,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.89, for a total transaction of $1,005,613.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.21, for a total value of $90,655.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,655,048.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,281,657 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $446.45.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $492.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.92, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $454.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $414.46. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $254.85 and a 12 month high of $493.97.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

