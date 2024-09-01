Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Position Lowered by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC reduced its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,705 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSJQ. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 38,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 19,773 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 570.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 303.1% during the fourth quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 179,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,146,000 after acquiring an additional 134,791 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 9,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evexia Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:BSJQ opened at $23.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.21 and a 200-day moving average of $23.14. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.21 and a 52 week high of $23.42.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1294 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

