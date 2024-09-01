iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Boosted by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Unionview LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV opened at $566.75 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $568.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $551.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $531.39.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

