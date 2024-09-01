iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Acquired by Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC

Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF accounts for 1.3% of Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $3,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $128.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.79. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $90.71 and a 1 year high of $133.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.1445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.