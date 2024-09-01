iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Acquired by Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,310,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,203,000 after purchasing an additional 636,112 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,435,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,281,000 after buying an additional 258,033 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,437.5% during the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,838 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,186,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,569,000 after acquiring an additional 59,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 39.6% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,140,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,254,000 after acquiring an additional 323,386 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FLOT stock opened at $51.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.96. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

(Free Report)

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.