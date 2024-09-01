iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC reduced its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 968 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Southland Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 24,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 14,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 238,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,320,000 after purchasing an additional 20,255 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

IAU opened at $47.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.73. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $47.83.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

