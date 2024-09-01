iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Purchased by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 324.6% in the fourth quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI opened at $116.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.61 and a 200 day moving average of $110.63. The firm has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $88.33 and a one year high of $117.13.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.9354 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

