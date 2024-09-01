iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Holistic Financial Partners

Holistic Financial Partners lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 86,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 7,628 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 56,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after buying an additional 9,018 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 5,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

EFA opened at $82.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.14. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.68 and a 52 week high of $83.28.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

