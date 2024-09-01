iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stock Position Lessened by Holistic Financial Partners

Holistic Financial Partners reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 1.9% of Holistic Financial Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 70.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $188.32 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $188.47. The stock has a market cap of $58.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.99.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

