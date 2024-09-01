iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 18,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 12,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 5,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period.

IWM stock opened at $220.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $211.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.83. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $228.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

