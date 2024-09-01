iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWR. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $86.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $64.66 and a 52 week high of $86.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.96.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

