iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Bought by Fortis Group Advisors LLC

Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 672.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,265 shares during the quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLV. NWI Management LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 10,526.6% during the first quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 5,313,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263,305 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter worth about $45,688,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth about $37,183,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,601,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,882,000 after acquiring an additional 343,004 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 32.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,574,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,812,000 after acquiring an additional 384,056 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Trading Down 1.7 %

SLV stock opened at $26.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $29.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.40.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

