iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Holdings Raised by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3,818.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,919,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819,575 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,111,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $123,964,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1,435.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 223,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,844,000 after purchasing an additional 208,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,975,000.

NYSEARCA OEF opened at $271.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $265.80 and a 200-day moving average of $253.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $193.00 and a 52 week high of $275.57.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

