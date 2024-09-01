iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Sets New 1-Year High at $70.71

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $70.71 and last traded at $70.71, with a volume of 79948 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.25.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IYK. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

See Also

