Issuer Direct Co. (NYSE:ISDR) Major Shareholder Acquires $40,152.64 in Stock

Issuer Direct Co. (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp bought 4,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.76 per share, for a total transaction of $40,152.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 709,264 shares in the company, valued at $6,922,416.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Topline Capital Partners, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 27th, Topline Capital Partners, Lp bought 22,469 shares of Issuer Direct stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $175,932.27.

Issuer Direct Price Performance

Shares of ISDR stock opened at $12.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $46.03 million, a P/E ratio of 60.30 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.80. Issuer Direct Co. has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $21.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Issuer Direct ( NYSE:ISDR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Issuer Direct had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Issuer Direct Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Issuer Direct in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and Webcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.

