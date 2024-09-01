Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Acquires 6,055 Shares of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:MISL)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:MISL – Free Report) by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.69% of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter valued at $84,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 319,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,948,000 after purchasing an additional 6,099 shares in the last quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth about $914,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF by 34.0% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 115,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after buying an additional 29,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 33,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 14,994 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of MISL opened at $31.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 0.60. First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $21.23 and a 1 year high of $31.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.97.

First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

The First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF (MISL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx US Aerospace & Defense index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 50 US companies involved in advanced and traditional aerospace and defense. MISL was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.

