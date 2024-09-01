Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Acquires 7,095 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 6,757.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 7,095 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 225.0% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMG shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $54.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.36.

In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,844. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMG opened at $56.08 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.37 and a twelve month high of $69.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.35 and a 200-day moving average of $80.54.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $12.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

