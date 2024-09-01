Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Acquires 77 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Intuit alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $2,101,848,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 173.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,687,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,304,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,654 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $467,852,000. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,338,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $836,377,000 after purchasing an additional 727,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in Intuit by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,176,711 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $735,480,000 after purchasing an additional 416,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Intuit from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $757.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, August 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Intuit from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intuit from $727.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $716.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.00, for a total transaction of $628,215.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.27, for a total transaction of $690,997.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,682.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.00, for a total value of $628,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,367 shares of company stock valued at $60,118,991 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $630.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $176.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.23. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $473.56 and a 12 month high of $676.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $640.13 and its 200 day moving average is $633.52.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.14. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 33.21%.

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.