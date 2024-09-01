Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,529 Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NUE. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at about $625,000. Choreo LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Nucor from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Argus upgraded shares of Nucor to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nucor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $187.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.43.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $151.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $139.41 and a 1-year high of $203.00. The company has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.79.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.37. Nucor had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.71%.

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 8,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,847,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

