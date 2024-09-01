Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of D. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,355,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,346,193,000 after purchasing an additional 12,178,713 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 136.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,970,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,630,000 after buying an additional 10,370,768 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $329,792,000. ClearBridge Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $214,220,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Dominion Energy by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,494,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,204,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $55.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.58. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $57.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.63%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

