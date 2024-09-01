Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PH. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 152.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 132,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,493,000 after purchasing an additional 79,774 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 8.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,761,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $4,068,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 261.4% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 56,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,831,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $600.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $547.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $540.81. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $362.49 and a 52-week high of $601.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $77.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.44.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.08 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 30.73%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total value of $503,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,282. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total value of $1,032,617.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,947. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total transaction of $503,982.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,986,282. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Argus upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.14.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

