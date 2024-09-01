Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLX. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Clorox by 308.5% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Clorox from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Clorox from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.19.

CLX opened at $158.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $114.68 and a 12-month high of $159.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 82.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.39.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.28. Clorox had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 382.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Clorox’s payout ratio is 252.85%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

