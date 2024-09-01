Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Buys 2,490 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its holdings in Altria Group by 9.4% during the second quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 68,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 10,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Altria Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 53,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the second quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Searle & CO. bought a new stake in Altria Group during the second quarter valued at about $811,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MO opened at $53.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.50. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $53.82.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 42.25% and a negative return on equity of 232.55%. Altria Group’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.01%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.08.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

